Brian Johnson Rocked a Bunch of Covers Like Toto’s ‘Hold The Line’ With His Other Band, Geordie

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

During a break in his busy AC/DC career back in 2001, Brian Johnson got back together with his old band Geordie for a short series of shows across England.

Their sets consisted of some original tracks and a handful of covers thrown in like Toto’s Hold The Line, Led Zeppelin’s Rock And Roll and Black Dog, The Animals’ We Gotta Get Out Of This Place, Nina Simone’s Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood, Rainbow‘s Since You’ve Been Gone, and even his other band AC/DC’s Whole Lotta Rosie.

Check out their Toto cover here: