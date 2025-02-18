Check Out a Cool BTS Vid That Shows How Pyro and FX are Timed Perfectly at Concerts

Every now and then Instagram will suggest someone’s feed that I actually do want to follow. Its rare, but it happens. This is one of those times. I don’t know who Chris Lanterns is but this video he posted is super cool, to concert lovers like me.

Chris posted a video that includes what he and the other members of the production team hear in their monitors, along with the band in some instances, that keeps the music and FX all timed perfectly to put on the best show, and of course for safety, too.