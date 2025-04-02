Check Out This Video Going Viral Of Some Awesome USF Cheerleaders

I was scroling through Threads, one of the waaaaaay too many social media accounts I have for this job, and I saw a video going viral that caught my eye. At first it caught my eye because its of cheerleaders doing what cheerleaders do, with the inclusion of a guy on the squad who many people would judge as never being a cheerleader, mainly because he’s larger than most people would think a male cheerleader would be.

But he is awesome as a cheerleader and in way better shape than I am, as he pulls off some of the hardest moves male cheerleaders have to do, which goes to show the old adage is true about judging books by their covers. And despite what some idiots might say, cheerleading is a sport and is extremely athletic. You have to be in superb shape to be a cheerleader, and most people couldn’t do it. But this guy totally can!

And then it caught my eye that not only is he an awesome cheerleader, but these are Tampa Bay’s own USF Bulls cheerleaders!

So kudos whoever you are, and I hope your video helps others to realize that every body is awesome, and every body is capable of doing whatever you want to do when you go for it and work hard towards your goals!