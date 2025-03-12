Did You Know David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen Starred in a Frank Sinatra Video?

LONDON - 27th MAY: Van Halen perform live on stage at Lewisham Odeon in London on 27th May 1978. Left to Right: Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

And the MTV award for the weirdest celebrity cameo in a music video goes to...David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen!

Yes this is real. Dave and Ed open the video for Old Blue Eyes’s song L.A. Is My Lady. Sinatra recorded the song, one of his last, in 1984, and it was on the album of the same name, Frank’s 57th record!

But Dave and Ed aren’t the only cameos in Frank’s video. Dean Martin, Quincy Jones, Nancy Sinatra, Cheryl Tiegs, Jane Fonda, La Toya Jackson, Jilly Rizzo, Donna Summer, Michael McDonald also make appearances throughout the 4 minute flick. Thanks to the Van Halen News Desk website for the story too.

Watch it here, and know it sounds like a 50’s crooner, trying to stay hip in the 80’s, at least in my opinion.