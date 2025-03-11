Did You See The Video of the Tornado Hitting an Orlando TV Station While They Were Live?

As the seemingly mild weather from yesterday blew from Tampa Bay over to the Orlando area, the weather gods clearly decided to ramp things up for the middle of our state. While the meteorologist was reporting on the wild weather live on the air, with potential tornadic activity, and actual tornado struck their TV station building live on the air.

And in this video from their exterior cameras, you can watch as a moderate rain turns quickly into the tornado passing. In the first clip you can even watch the flags on the flagpole go from barely moving, to standing out straight to the left, then just 3 seconds later standing out straight to the right, and barely hanging on!