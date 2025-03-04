Fiancee of Faster Pussycat's Lead Singer Taime Downe Has Died After Falling From A Cruise Ship

FILE PHOTO: Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas cruise ship is docked at PortMiami on March 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. A passenger went overboard during an 80s cruise on Monday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Faster Pussycat’s lead singer Taime Downe just lost his fiancee, Kimberly Burch, after she fell overboard from an 80′s cruise near the Bahamas. The 80′s Cruise is a themed cruise that was onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that set sail Sunday March 2nd from Miami. Faster Pussycat played a show Sunday night onboard the cruise. While the details surrounding Kimberly’s fall are unclear here is what has been reported so far:

From Nikki Sixx’s Sixx Sense website: “The circumstances surrounding Burch’s fall remain unclear, but her mother mentioned that Burch had been drinking, which was unusual for her. There was reportedly a heated argument between Burch and Downe before she went overboard.”

And Variety posted this statement from Royal Caribbean: “Royal Caribbean said in a statement to Variety, “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.” The U.S. Coast Guard also told TMZ that the incident happened 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas, and a helicopter crew was sent to search for Burch’s body.



