First, Bon Jovi Dropped a Record Filled With Water. Now Miller Has One Filled With Beer.

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Miller High Life brewed by MillerCoors is offered for sale at a liquor store on November 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Today MillerCoors reached an agreement with Pabst that would extend their brewing relationship after their current contract expires. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Bon Jovi recently re-released Slippery When Wet on a water filled vinyl record, but they weren’t the first to ever do so. It was Jack White who sold the first commercially made liquid filled record for a Record Store Day release of Sixteen Saltines back in 2012:

Now everyone is in on the game and you can find records filled with all kinds of liquids, among other things.

So here come’s Miller High Life with their very own beer filled record. But its not just filled with beer, its also filled with the sounds of your neighborhood dive bar. That’s why its called Miller High Life Dive Bar Sounds.

Miller’s website for the record says it will be available for sale tomorrow, April 15th, and 16th, at 11 am, if you’re old enough. Gotta be 21 to get into the site, after all.

Here’s the tracklist:

Welcome To the Dive

Champagne Nights

Happy Hour

Rack ‘Em Up

Regular’s Remix

Another Round

Last Call

Check it out: