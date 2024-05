Foreigner perform during the Farewell Tour at The I Think Financial Amphitheater. WEST PALM BEACH, FL - JULY 08: Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs during the Farewell Tour at The I Think Financial Amphitheater on July 8, 2023 in West Palm Beach Florida. Credit Larry Marano © 2023 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

Kelly Hansen from Foreigner calls to talk about the band finally getting inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Live Nation’s Concert Week where you can score $25 tickets to the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour, and his plans for when the farewell tour is done.

