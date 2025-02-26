Get Ready For Billy Idol’s Florida Tour Stop With His New Jam ‘Still Dancing’

Billy Idol still has great songs in him. The proof is in his newest single Still Dancing. Normally a band that I’ve loved since the 80′s will put out new songs that are just ok, but Billy has been dropping great tracks non-stop, like this new one Still Dancing. Still Dancing is available as a single now, and will be out on Billy’s new album Dream Into It that will drop April 25th.

And get your tickets for Billy and Joan Jett on their It’s A Nice Day To Tour Again stop in Tampa at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Billy Idol Dream Into It (BMG, Billy Idol)