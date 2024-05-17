Guitar Fans! Wolfgang's New EVH Ax, The SA-126 Is A 6 String Beast.

By Ethan

Now that I have my first Les Paul, my next guitar want is...well another Les Paul. But on my list is an EVH Wolfgang ax. But now I have to add the newest guitar they just released, the SA-126. This was Wolfgang’s newest project that he claims bore out of his necessity to find his own sound for his band. Its a semi-hollow body electric. For those that aren’t guitar savvy, the hollow body creates a deeper richer tone similar to full acoustic, but this also has smokin’ pickups in it that give it a killer electric tone too. I’ll let Wolfgang himself walk you through it, including why he named it the SA-126.

