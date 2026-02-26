Hey You, Driving In The Left Lane. Yes. YOU! Pass Somebody Then MOVE OVER!

One of my major pet peeves regarding driving in Florida is the people camping out in the left lane of major highways, oblivious to the law they’re breaking. Yes it IS illegal to just drive in the left lane non-stop, ESPECIALLY on the highways and freeways like I-275, US19, I-4, I-75, you get the picture.

That is a PASSING lane. So if you’re not passing another car you need to GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE!

But don’t take my word for it. Take the word of Sgt. McDaniels of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, you know, one of the people who will write you a not-cheap traffic ticket for it.

As the good Sgt. said, its not your responsibility to try and slow down speeders, because you’re impeding traffic for EVERYONE, and the speeders will go around you anyway. And also even if you’re speeding and going around other drivers, unless you’re passing someone in the middle lane you ALSO have to move over once you’re done passing. Some people will be going even faster than you, so just because you’re already speeding doesn’t mean you now own the left lane.

A direct quote from the Sgt.: “If you decide to drive in the left lane on a multi-lane road, REGARDLESS OF YOUR SPEED, if you’re being overtaken from the rear, MOVE OVER. The left lane is primarily JUST FOR PASSING, not just driving and cruising along.”

Thank you for coming to my TedTalk. Now GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE!