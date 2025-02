Holy Crap! A Whale Swallowed A Kayaker Whole! It spit Him Back Out Though So That's nice

A whale breaches as Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy (R) competes in the women's surfing semi-finals, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

There really isn’t much to say about this video so just watch it because its crazy! The kayaker was fine, however his kayak never resurfaced.

And if that’s not crazy enough for you, here’s a video of a great white following a kayaker for about 5 minutes before deciding not to try and eat it. You first see the shark at 8:05 in the video.