Michael Anthony performs during the Best of All Worlds Tour at PNC Music Pavilion on July 19, 2024.

According to Mikey’s Instagram post quite a few people told him he and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage looked like they could be twins, so at some point Randy sent Mikey a ‘Macho Man’ outfit. Hulk Hogan even delivered it to Mikey at a Van Halen concert in California. Check out the video.