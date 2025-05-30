Is Lou Gramm Re-Joining Foreigner on a More Full-Time Basis? He Said He Might Be.

I got the chance to talk to a living rock legend in Lou Gramm, the voice of Foreigner, and in part of my interview I asked him about his co- singing with their new lead singer, Luis Maldonado. I was wondering if Lou would be joining the band on a more full time singer basis now that Kelly is retiring and he said those talks are happening right now with management. So you’re hearing it here first that he might be back in Foreigner!

Lou and his All-Star Band will be playing 2 upcoming shows in June in Florida, the 16th at the Palladium Theatre in St. Pete, and the 21st at the Mt. Dora Music Hall in Mt. Dora.