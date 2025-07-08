Joseph Williams, Composer, Disney Singer, And Lead Vocals for Toto and I Hopped On Zoom Recently

You probably know Joseph Williams best as the lead singer for Toto. But he’s a multi-talented kinda guy. He was the voice of Simba the lion in Disney’s The Lion King, replacing Matthew Broderick for the songs. He’s also an accomplished composer, much like his father, the most well known contemporary composer in the world, John Williams who composed the music for movies like Jaws, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, E.T., Harry Potter, Star Wars, and so many more!

And Joe and I talked about all of this in our interview ahead of the Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross shows kicking off at the iThink Amp in West Palm Beach July 18th, and the MidFlorida Credit Union amp in Tampa July 19th.