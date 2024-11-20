A Language Learning App Says Tampenos Are The 3rd Rudest People In The US. Well, Up Yours Stupid App

A BBC News channel chief presenter, Maryam Moshiri, issued an apology after inadvertently raising her middle finger while greeting viewers at the start of a news broadcast.

The Language Learning app Preply asked its users to log certain behaviors of people in public as an informal survey or people’s rudeness in different American cities. And this year Miami came in at #1 and Philly at #2 which both track, but then Tampa hit #3? How?

The app asked users to rank their city based on certain public social behaviors like “not respecting personal space or hygiene, being absorbed by a phone and not acknowledging others, talking on a speakerphone in a shared space, and watching videos and listening to music in public places. It also asked about traffic behavior, such as not letting others merge, ignoring basic rules of the road, and putting pedestrians in danger.”

Ok. That tracks too. But still up yours stupid app.





Read More: https://www.islands.com/1707135/america-rudest-city-florida-miami-popular-vacation-destination/