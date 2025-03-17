Lou Gramm Joined Foreigner On Stage Saturday Night In Clearwater

In a surprise that we all had hoped would happen at some point, original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm joined the current band on stage for 2 songs at the Sound in Clearwater Saturday night.

Now before you feel like you missed something huge, watch the videos. Its super cool seeing Lou on stage with the band again, but he only sings a verse and a little of the choruses, not the full songs. Kelly did most of the heavy lifting, still. And Lou’s health hasn’t been 100%, which you can tell watching him on stage as his energy and voice are not at their peak, but still, seeing the legend do legendary songs is a rare and cool treat for sure.

Check out fan film of Lou singing I Want To Know What Love Is and Hot Blooded.