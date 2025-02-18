McCready Copied His ‘Alive’ Solo From Frehley’s ‘She’ Who Copied That Solo From Krieger’s ‘5 To 1′

“Good artists copy, great artists steal” is a famous phrase that describes most forms of art throughout history. And music is clearly no exception. Such is the case with a few guitar solos from 3 of the biggest rock bands and guitarists ever: Pearl Jam, KISS, and The Doors.

This revelation came to light from Gene Simmons on Billy Corgan’s new podcast (which you can see in the clip below, it starts right at that moment) when they were talking about Ace Frehley and musicians inspiring other musicians. Gene mentioned Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready telling him about one of the first guitar solos he ever learned was from the KISS song She. Which Mike grabbed most of for his solo in Pearl Jam’s huge debut monster hit Alive. And to Mike’s astonishment, Gene told him that Ace Frehley had grabbed almost the entire solo from Robby Krieger’s solo from The Doors song 5 To 1. Listen to all 3 clips in the video below:

Here’s Mike McCready’s solo from Alive:

Here’s Ace’s solo from She:

And here’s the real original of Robby Krieger’s solo from The Doors’ 5 To 1: