Metallica Posted 4k Video Of ‘Whiskey In The Jar’ In Tampa From Their Sunday Show and it Rocks!

Whether you made it to one of the Metallica shows at Raymond James Stadium or not, you can see video so good it feels like you’re right there.

I could often see their flying camera around the stage that showed close up video on their huge round screens, but I didn’t know they were recording that to post later. They were. And here’s a bit of robert and Lars doing their jam with a very cool lead into their Thin Lizzy cover.