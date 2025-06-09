My Pics & Videos From Last Night’s Metallica Show at Ray-J in Tampa

Metallica Night 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa 2025 (Ethan/Ethan Dometrius)
By Ethan

I posted some of these to our Facebook last night, but with 65,000 other people also trying to share everything from the show, the internet got bogged down. So here’s everything I took last night at Metallica’s 2nd night in Tampa. I also included the setlist below so you can see what they played.

First check out their always awesome pyro filled intro to ‘One".

Here’s the beach ball bonanza:

And here’s something I almost missed until the end, Robert Trujillo floated on a platform across the crowd in the Snakepit:

Metallica Night 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa 2025 (Ethan/Ethan Dometrius)

