Pink Floyd's 'Live At Pompeii' Has Been Digitally Remastered And Will Hit Theaters Soon

Pink Floyd have been musical innovators their entire career. From the acid test days of the late 60′s to ‘The Worm’ (a travelling concert venue they wanted to build to put on the insanely large productions of The Wall in concert), to the Mr. Screen video and light show of the Momentary Lapse days, Floyd have always done something new and creative with performing their music.

One of the coolest, and earliest, was their live concert movie filmed in the ruins of Pompeii, Italy. Pink Floyd’s Live At Pompeii was groundbreaking not just for concert films, but for music in general. Watching 4 guys perform some of the most dynamic and complex music live, with all of their synthesizers and effects being used in real time, is astoundingly cool to watch.

Now its been digitally remastered in 4k from the original 35mm film source, with newly mixed audio as well for a theatrical release in April.

And the audio will soon be released as its own live recording on vinyl, too. According to Loudersound.com:

“The accompanying album release Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII will see the performance presented as a full-length live vinyl record for the very first time. The 2025 remix by Steven Wilson will also be available on CD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Audio and Dolby Atmos from May 2.

The new version has been hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm negative, which was discovered in five dubiously labelled cans within Pink Floyd’s archives by Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd. The film was scanned in 4K using advanced techniques to ensure the finest, sharpest detail.”

Check out a clip of Echoes Pt. 1 they’ve released to show the awesome looking, and sounding, film: