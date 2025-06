Poison And Ratt In Concert At The Palms In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 17: Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy (L) and guitarist Warren DeMartini perform during a sold-out show at the Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort August 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rock group is touring in support of the new DVD, "Ratt - Videos From the Cellar: The Atlantic Years" and new album, "Tell the World: The Very Best of Ratt." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)