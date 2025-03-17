Steve Lukather Confirms, ‘No’ He Is Not Playing Guitar On New VH, ‘Yes" He’s Working With Alex On It

By Ethan

The rumors started when Alex Van Halen said he was working on a new Van Halen record. And when Alex mentioned it he also was quoted as saying Steve Lukather was working with him and that “There is no one that can do this process with me as well as he can.”

Some people got the wrong idea, however, thinking that Lukather was going to be playing guitar on the new album, since he and Eddie were great friends, and often played together, most notably on Michael Jackson’s Beat It.

But Steve corrected the masses, while also confirming the rumor of his involvement on the actually happening album: “For the record:Ever since Alex Van Halen dropped some we were gonna work together I think there is a huge misunderstanding.I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!.Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day.As of now thats all I got.The fact that ANYONE would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and ... I play nothing like Ed.. more as a co-producer or something.I am honored Al would ask me though.”

Read more on the story at the Van Halen News Desk website.

