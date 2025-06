Steve Perry Is Auctioning Off Some of His Personal Rock & Journey Memorabilia Tomorrow

PLAYA VISTA, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Musician Steve Perry attends the City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala Honoring Rob Light on September 19, 2013 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City of Hope)

If you’re a Journey/Steve Perry fan you should check out Steve’s Facebook or Instagram page today. He’s doing a charitable auction of some of his personal rock memorabilia including hand written lyrics and gold records.

Go to his page for the links, the auction starts tomorrow.