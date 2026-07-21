Universal Studios Is (Thankfully) Closing the Old Fast & Furious Supercharged Ride Sooner

I love theme parks and Universal Studios is one of the best. I’ve been to both the Hollywood and Orlando parks, and they’re both awesome. The 4D rides they’ve created have been the absolute best in ride technology and experiences. If you’ve ever ridden The Mummy, Transformers, or any of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter rides then you know how mind blowing theme park rides have gotten.

But not every ride is ground breaking. Or good. In fact there are a small handful of rides that the line queue is more interesting and fun than the ride itself. And while that says something great about the parks taking the time to add all the details to the entire ride experience, the rides themselves can be disappointing to say the least.

Fast & Furious Supercharged is not fast, furious, or charged in any way shape or form. The new Trolls Trollercoaster is more exciting than anything on the old Fast & Furious ride. This is one of those times where the line queue is really cool and interesting, but the ride sucks. Even if you’re not a fan of the movies, seeing the simulated movie sets, and the genuine movie cars, is a really cool walkthrough. They’ve already moved a lot of the show cars from the ride, possibly to be part of the new ride, but that’s unknown right now.

But the ride sucks. I would have even encouraged Universal to kill the ride and just let people walk the line as an both a cool movie experience, and a cool air conditioned break from our Florida heat.

But thankfully, since I think they’re ahead of schedule on the new Hollywood Drift coaster, they’ve decided to kill the old ride sooner than previously planned. Which also means they’ll be putting something new in that huge space. It should remain open for Halloween Horror Nights since they often use much of the space for haunted house lines. But after that, who knows? Its last day is August 16th, 2026.

The YouTube channel Theme Park Stop has the info.

The Orlando park still has a ride or two that I feel are almost as weak as this one was...I’m looking at you Kong. But that’s often due to space restrictions. With the brilliant ride minds that the company employs, however, I would hope that they have something new and on the leading edge as far as killer rides go.