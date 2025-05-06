Van Halen Fans Should Check Out This Mini Documentary Series On YouTube

The YouTube page Icons Remembered has posted a series of short mini-docs about Eddie Van Halen that starts all the back with him being a kid and moving to America with Alex and his parents. Its a very cool series culled together from other interviews, and most of it is Ed in his own voice telling his story over what is currently 9 short videos. The shortest is under 5 minutes long, and most of them are under 10 minutes total. The longest is only 26 ish minutes so you could binge all of these is 1 sitting, under 2 hours. I’ll post them in order-at least I think its in order.

This is where the episodes go a little wonky. Here’s the next episode as they were released chronologically, but this one isn’t numbered like the others. It is his creation of the iconic Frankenstein guitar so this one is great.

And then less than a week ago the next episode, part 6 was posted:

As they keep dropping new episodes, I’ll keep sharing them with you.