Charlie Watts’ literature and jazz collection going up for auction

The late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts amassed a huge collection of books and jazz memorabilia throughout his life, and now, some of those works are being auctioned off at Christie's later this year.

The auction, Charlie Watts: Gentleman, Collector, Rolling Stone – Literature and Jazz, will consists of over 500 items, including a first edition of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby with inscriptions by the author, which is expected to sell for between $250,000 and $380,000.

Watts' library also features a variety of first editions and works from such authors as George Orwell, Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle and James Joyce.

Additionally, the auction will have items from Watt's huge jazz collection, including Charlie Parker's Associated Musicians membership card, a pair of Parker's DownBeat awards from 1952, an annotated printed score for George Gershwin's Porgy and Bess and more.

"Charlie Watts holds a unique position within music history and Christie's is proud to pay tribute to his extraordinary achievements and multifaceted legacy," Christie's specialists Benedict Winter and Mark Wiltshire said. "Charlie built his collection of modern literature and jazz with passion, intelligence and dedication, and this two-part auction celebrates his distinguished collecting taste. We invite the public to join us in this rare opportunity to glimpse the very private world of this extraordinary musical genius."

The auction will take place in two parts, with part one happening in person on September 28 at Christie’s in London; part two will happen online between September 15 to 29. Fans will be able to check out highlights from the auction from July 25 to 29 at Christie’s in Los Angeles, September 5 to 8 in New York and September 20 to 27 in London.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.