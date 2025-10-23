Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

CheapInsurance.com explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy. This data is current as of October 23, 2025.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. GAS 'N GO (7030 US-431, Owens Cross Roads): $2.32

#2. Pilot (75750 AL-77, Lincoln): $2.34

#2. CITGO (420 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile): $2.34

Alaska

#1. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $3.45

#1. Tesoro (Mile 10'4 Talkeetna Spur Rd, Talkeetna): $3.45

#3. Turner's Corner (8238 E Turner Rd, Palmer): $3.47

Arizona

#1. 76 (2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista): $2.49

#2. Speedway (1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista): $2.59

#3. Terrible Herbst (921-A S California Ave, Parker): $2.61

Arkansas

#1. Hogg's (2511 AR-161, North Little Rock): $2.25

#2. AJ's Pit Stop (15536 I-30, Benton): $2.29

#2. Dodge's Store (640 E Grand Ave, Hot Springs): $2.29

California

#1. Wintun Mini Mart (3790 State Hwy 45, Colusa): $3.45

#2. Feather Falls Mini Mart (6032 Lower Wyandotte Rd, Oroville): $3.49

#2. Mobil (3620 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield): $3.49

Colorado

#1. Sam's Club (3247 23rd Ave, Evans): $2.13

#2. Costco (6400 W 92nd Ave, Westminster): $2.22

#2. Sam's Club (7370 W 52nd Ave, Arvada): $2.22

Connecticut

#1. Gulf (168 Farmington Ave, New Britain): $2.45

#2. BJ's (1589 Main St, Willimantic): $2.47

#2. Fuel Plus (292 Boston Post Rd, Windham): $2.47

Delaware

#1. Riggins (2650 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark): $2.59

#2. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.63

#2. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.63

Florida

#1. Dodge's Store (1 Eglin Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.37

#2. AAFES (315 Independence Rd Bldg 90075, Hurlburt Field): $2.39

#3. CITGO (4600 US-90, Milton): $2.41

Georgia

#1. 76 (703 N Grove St, Dahlonega): $2.26

#2. Circle K (2401 Garden Lakes Blvd NW, Rome): $2.28

#3. Parker's (800 US-80 E, Statesboro): $2.37

Hawaii

#1. Costco (73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona): $3.89

#1. Costco (540 Haleakala Hwy , Kahului): $3.89

#1. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.89

Idaho

#1. The Big Store (382119 US-95, Tensed): $2.92

#2. Benewah Automotive Center (281 10th St, Plummer): $2.99

#2. Dales Cashway (US 12, Kooskia): $2.99

Illinois

#1. Speedway (21 W 400 North Ave, Lombard): $2.49

#1. Speedway (22W275 North Ave, Glen Ellyn): $2.49

#3. Thorntons (515 W North Ave, Lombard): $2.52

Indiana

#1. Costco (1310 E 79th Ave, Merrillville): $2.49

#1. Sam's Club (3134 E 79th Ave, Merrillville): $2.49

#1. Qycco (191 Clay St, Jasper): $2.49

Iowa

#1. Costco (7205 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines): $2.32

#1. Sam's Club (1101 73rd St, Windsor Heights): $2.32

#1. Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh (8607 Douglas Ave, Urbandale): $2.32

Kansas

#1. Jump Start (2000 N Buckeye Ave, Abilene): $2.31

#2. Kwik Star (100 N Broadway Blvd, Salina): $2.39

#2. Sam's Club (2919 Market Pl, Salina): $2.39

Kentucky

#1. Sam's Club (1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown): $2.24

#1. S Mart (607 Hodgenville Rd, Elizabethtown): $2.24

#1. Thorntons (4500 3rd St, Louisville): $2.24

Louisiana

#1. Costco (10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge): $2.18

#1. Sam's Club (10444 N Mall Dr, Baton Rouge): $2.18

#3. Birdie's Food N Fuel (1233 N Broad St, New Orleans): $2.19

Maine

#1. Griswold' s (112B South Main St, Solon): $2.55

#2. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.56

#3. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.58

Maryland

#1. Marathon (909 Dundalk Ave, Baltimore): $2.41

#2. Costco (7601 Matapeake Business Dr, Brandywine): $2.59

#2. Sam's Club (1700 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown): $2.59

Massachusetts

#1. Cumberland Farms (389 Anawan St, Rehoboth): $2.44

#2. Sunoco (2942 Acushnet , New Bedford): $2.48

#2. Marty's Gas (2963 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford): $2.48

Michigan

#1. Shell (9016 Old US 27 S, Marshall): $2.29

#1. Sunoco (32140 MI-40, Paw Paw): $2.29

#3. CITGO (29403 Michigan Ave, Inkster): $2.39

Minnesota

#1. Casey's (700 Voyager Dr, Alexandria): $2.41

#1. Casey's (716 3rd Ave E, Alexandria): $2.41

#1. Casey's (129 Memorial Dr, Hoffman): $2.41

Mississippi

#1. Circle K (1 Pass Rd, Gulfport): $2.17

#2. Flying J (9351 Canal Rd, Gulfport): $2.19

#2. Murphy USA (9350-K Hwy 49, Gulfport): $2.19

Missouri

#1. Circle K (5602 MO-PP, High Ridge): $2.28

#2. Costco (281 N Eastgate Ave, Springfield): $2.32

#2. Sam's Club (3660 E Sunshine St, Springfield): $2.32

Montana

#1. Exxon (520 NE Main St, Lewistown): $2.78

#2. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.80

#3. Liberty (513 1st Ave N, Lewistown): $2.85

Nebraska

#1. Costco (12515 Portside Pkwy, La Vista): $2.39

#2. NP MART (1156 W 23rd St, Fremont): $2.42

#3. Mega Saver (8727 Maple St, Omaha): $2.43

Nevada

#1. Golden Gate (725 Hill Top Rd, Battle Mountain): $2.92

#1. Golden Gate Petro (725 Hill Top Rd, Battle Mountain): $2.92

#3. Maverik (402 West Goldfield Ave., Yerington): $2.99

New Hampshire

#1. P&L Fuels (453 Main St, Gorham): $2.49

#2. Penguin Fuels (130 Lafayette Rd, Hampton Falls): $2.50

#3. Richdale (472 Lafayette Rd, Seabrook): $2.53

New Jersey

#1. BP (1433 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee): $2.45

#1. Delta (201 Henley Ave, New Milford): $2.45

#1. Delta (1537 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee): $2.45

New Mexico

#1. Premier (1734 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque): $2.24

#2. Sam's Club (2711 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces): $2.28

#2. Sinclair (3215 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque): $2.28

New York

#1. Totem Pole Smoke & Gas (1031 Ledge Rd, Basom): $2.55

#2. Jans Smoke Shop (383 Bloomingdale Rd , Akron): $2.56

#3. Signals (11024 Southwestern Blvd, Irving): $2.57

North Carolina

#1. A & L (103 N Main St, Faith): $2.27

#2. Murphy USA (5205 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington): $2.39

#2. Costco (2838 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh): $2.39

North Dakota

#1. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.37

#2. Fleet Farm (3730 36th St S, Fargo): $2.42

#2. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.42

Ohio

#1. Love's Travel Stop (13190 Deshler Rd, North Baltimore): $2.33

#2. BP (12906 DESHLER RD, North Baltimore): $2.35

#3. United Dairy Farmers (3026 Harshman Rd, Dayton): $2.39

Oklahoma

#1. Victory Mart (101 N Czech Hall Rd, Mustang): $2.09

#2. ProMart (2 12th Ave NW, Ardmore): $2.18

#3. Valero (1200 N Washington St, Ardmore): $2.19

Oregon

#1. Love's Travel Stop (6457 Old Salem Rd NE, Albany): $3.15

#1. EZ Trip Travel Center (33380 OR-34 SE, Albany): $3.15

#1. Leathers Fuels (33385 OR-34 SE, Albany): $3.15

Pennsylvania

#1. Dixonville Food N' Gas (17659 PA-403 N, Dixonville): $2.74

#2. VP Racing Fuels (630 Carlisle St, Hanover): $2.75

#2. Lukoil (496 Easton Rd, Horsham): $2.75

Rhode Island

#1. Geko (201 Smith St, Providence): $2.65

#2. Warwick Gas (335 Providence St, Warwick): $2.69

#2. Sam's Food Store (119 E Main St, West Warwick): $2.69

South Carolina

#1. Dodge's Store (1801 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg): $2.34

#2. Walmart (322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd, Orangeburg): $2.35

#3. Murphy USA (2010 S. Irby, Florence): $2.37

South Dakota

#1. Clark (1312 River Dr, North Sioux City): $2.25

#2. Casey's (8400 W 26th St, Sioux Falls): $2.34

#2. Kwik Star (8401 W 32nd St, Sioux Falls): $2.34

Tennessee

#1. Love's Travel Stop (1001 Hwy 76, White House): $2.19

#2. Circle K (523 Dover Rd, Clarksville): $2.21

#2. BJ's (800 Rivergate Pkwy, Goodlettsville): $2.21

Texas

#1. MS Express (1702 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena): $2.09

#2. J's Food Mart (415 Main St, Schertz): $2.10

#3. Sam's Club (12349 IH-35 N, San Antonio): $2.13

Utah

#1. Conoco (130 W Center St, Pleasant Grove): $2.84

#2. 76 (885 S Park Ave, Fillmore): $2.86

#3. Chevron (95 W Center St, Pleasant Grove): $2.89

Vermont

#1. Gulf (510 South St, Bennington): $2.75

#2. Apollo Fuels (99 Northside Dr, Bennington): $2.79

#3. Cumberland Farms (212 S Main St, Rutland): $2.85

Virginia

#1. BP (1549 ARMORY DR, Franklin): $2.32

#2. Exxon (74 Indian Village Tr, Bastian): $2.41

#3. Sheetz (4750 County Dr, Disputanta): $2.47

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.24

#2. Maverik (1371 N HWY 261, Ritzville): $3.35

#2. Love's Travel Stop (1370 N WA-261, Ritzville): $3.35

West Virginia

#1. Walmart (110 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.54

#2. Walmart (721 Beverly Pike, Elkins): $2.55

#2. Walmart (520 N Jefferson St, Lewisburg): $2.55

Wisconsin

#1. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.38

#1. Costco (W162N9235 Pershing Ave, Menomonee Falls): $2.38

#3. BP (105 LAKEVIEW DR, Belgium): $2.39

Wyoming

#1. Exxon (400 Valley Dr, Casper): $2.38

#2. Ridley's Family Market (300 Wyoming Blvd SE, Casper): $2.45

#2. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.45

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.