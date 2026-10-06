Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Lakeland using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Murphy Express
- Address: 801 3rd St Sw, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.53
#2. Shell
- Address: 3235 Dundee Rd, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.68
#3. Marathon
- Address: 933 W Pipkin Rd, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.77
#3. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 1114 Berkley Rd, Auburndale, FL
- Price: $3.77
#3. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 111 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.77
#6. Shell
- Address: 4415 Old Kathleen Rd, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.79
#6. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.79
#6. CRAZY by Rasel (tie)
- Address: 1202 6th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.79
#9. Murphy USA
- Address: 7460 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.82