Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Orlando using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Shell
- Address: 1705 US-441, Leesburg, FL
- Price: $3.68
#2. Sunoco
- Address: 7900 Daetwyler Dr, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.71
#3. Shell
- Address: 3152 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee, FL
- Price: $3.73
#3. Shell (tie)
- Address: 1801 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.73
#5. Sam's Club
- Address: 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.75
#5. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 12253 S Orange Blossom Tr, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.75
#7. Mobil
- Address: 5502 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.77
#7. CITGO (tie)
- Address: 997 FL-50, Clermont, FL
- Price: $3.77
#7. Sunoco (tie)
- Address: 9725 S 17-92, Maitland, FL
- Price: $3.77
#7. Shell (tie)
- Address: 3839 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.77