Chicago announces new Las Vegas residency dates

Chicago Las Vegas residency artwork/(Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Jill Lances
Chicago is set to make a return to Las Vegas.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a nine-show residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, kicking off Feb. 13 and running through Feb. 28.
This is the ninth year in a row Chicago has played The Venetian, making their residency the longest-running residency in the venue’s history.
A Citi presale will begin Monday at 10 a.m. PT, with additional presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

Chicago is due to launch a new set of tour dates on Oct. 29 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Their complete schedule can be found at Chicagotheband.com.

