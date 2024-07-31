Chicago announces live album of previously unreleased concert from 1971

Chicago is set to release a new live album featuring a classic concert from 1971.

Chicago At The John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971) features the lineup of Peter Cetera, Robert Lamm, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Walt Parazaider.

The album treats fans to a previously unreleased concert recorded not long after the opening of the John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts. It features 26 tracks, with performances of songs from the band’s first three albums, including Chicago classics like “25 Or 6 To 4” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"

Another Chicago classic on the album is "Saturday In The Park," which is out now.

Chicago At The John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971) will be released on Sept. 27 as a four-LP and three-CD set. It is available for preorder now.

