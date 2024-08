Chicago is spending more time on the road this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced dates for a new North American tour, kicking off Oct. 24 in Nashville, Indiana. The tour features two-night stands in Port Chester, New York, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, with dates also booked in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and more, before wrapping Nov. 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

The tour news comes as the band is getting ready to release the new live album, Chicago At The John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971), on Sept. 27.

In the meantime, Chicago is spending their summer on the Heart & Soul Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The trek hits Raleigh, North Carolina, on Aug. 12. A complete list of shows can be found at chicagotheband.com.

