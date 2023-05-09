Chicago celebrating 56th consecutive year on the road

Chicago is celebrating a huge touring milestone. The band is currently on the road, marking their 56th consecutive year of touring.

The 10-piece band, which includes founding members Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and James Pankow, returned to the road once pandemic restrictions lifted and have been touring nonstop ever since. Last summer they headlined a 25-date tour with the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson.

Chicago doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon and will be busy throughout 2023, with their next show scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They have dates confirmed all the way through November 11 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

A complete list of dates can be found at chicagotheband.com.

