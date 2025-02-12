Chicago, DEVO & more added to Milwaukee Summerfest lineup

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
By Jill Lances

The complete lineup for Milwaukee Summerfest has been announced, with the additions of artists like ChicagoDEVO, George Thorogood and the Destroyers and more.

Both Def Leppard and James Taylor were previously announced as festival headliners, with both artists playing the first weekend, Def Leppard on June 19 and Taylor on June 21.

Milwaukee Summerfest takes place over three weekends — June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5 — with shows at a variety of venues across the city. Other artists booked for the festival include Foghat, Allman Betts Band, Rick Springfield, The Isley Brothers, Sebastian Bach, Hozier and The Killers.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Summerfest.com.

