Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire announce 2024 Heart & Soul tour dates

courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire are joining forces once again to bring back their Heart & Soul tour in 2024.

The trek, an encore of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands onstage together, will hit 30 cities, starting July 10 in St. Louis, Missouri. It will stop in St. Paul, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Seattle, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping September 7 in Palm Desert, California.

A Citi presale kicks off Tuesday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at earthwindandfire.com and chicagotheband.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!