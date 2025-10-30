Chicago to perform on 'Dancing with the Stars’' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night

Chicago will make a special appearance on Dancing with the Stars as part of the ABC series' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night.

During the show, all the competitors will dance to songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artists. Chicago, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2016, is performing as part of the team dance competition, along with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Kool & The Gang.

Chicago will perform their top-five hit "25 or 6 to 4" as pairs Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, and Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach dance alongside host Alfonso Ribeiro.

The remaining pairs – Andy Richter and Emma Slater, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, along with host Julianne Hough – will dance to Kool & The Gang's classic "Celebration."

The night will also have the competitors dancing to such songs as Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer," Elton John's "I'm Still Standing," The White Stripes' "Icky Thump," Ozzy Osbourne's "No More Tears" and Aerosmith's "Dream On."

Dancing with the Stars' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night, with guest judge Flavor Flav, airs Tuesday on ABC.

