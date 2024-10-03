Chicago releasing guest-filled concert on DVD and Blu-ray

Chicago is releasing their 2023 Atlantic City, New Jersey, concerts on DVD, Blu-Ray and more in November.

Chicago & Friends Live At 55, dropping Nov. 22, features footage from the band's concerts at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort last November, where they celebrated the 55th anniversary of their debut album, Chicago Transit Authority.



These are the same concerts that were turned into a film that debuted in theaters in April. They featured guest appearances by Chris Daughtry, Robin Thicke, Robert Randolph, Steve Vai and others.



And Chicago is previewing the new release with a video featuring live performances of "Hard To Say I'm Sorry" and "Get Away."

Chicago & Friends Live At 55 will be released in a variety of formats, including DVD and two CDs, Blu-ray and two CDs, two CDs, three-LP, digital audio and video. It is available for preorder now.

