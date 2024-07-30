Chicago street named after Steve Albini

By Josh Johnson

A street in Chicago is getting a new honorary name in tribute to late audio engineer Steve Albini.

An ordinance signed by Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Ross declares that the 2600-2700 block of West Belmont Avenue will be deemed Steve Albini Way, which encompasses Albini's Chicago studio, Electrical Audio.

Albini's label, Touch and Go Records, posted the ordinance on Instagram.

Albini, known for his work on Nirvana's In Utero and with bands including Pixies, The Breeders, PJ Harvey and Bush, died in May at age 61. Following his passing, Nirvana posted the letter Albini sent them ahead of working together.

