Chrissie Hynde says Pretenders are ‘putting songs together’ for next album

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performs in concert during Les Nits de Barcelona festival on July 01, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde is giving fans an update on the band’s next album.

In a new letter posted on social media, Hynde tells fans that she's been enjoying spring, but also keeping busy, revealing that she and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne "have been meeting up daily and putting songs together for the next Pretenders album."

“This is the fun part… well apart from recording and touring,” she writes.

In a previous post in March, Hynde said the album was "provisionally called Outlaw," and that the band had planned to start recording it "in the next couple of months."

Pretenders' last tour wrapped in May 2025, and Hynde notes in the letter that she is “starting to miss” getting to play live.

"We are thinking of doing some shows next year," she writes. "I miss seeing you regulars.. even though I may have unwittingly offended you by asking you to move a couple rows back so I could see the locals," a reference to an October 2025 post in which she seemed to suggest she was sick of seeing the same fans in the front row time and time again.

“I hope you’ve gotten over it and forgiven me.. no offence was intended.. but when we travel for months on end, it’s necessary to keep things fresh by seeing new faces upfront.”

She then tells longtime fans, “you know I love you, and can always find you in the audience, and I’m always looking for you.”

So far there's no word on when the new Pretenders album will be released. They released their last album, Relentless, in 2023.

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