Chrissie Hynde featured in new PETA billboard

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde wants people to stop and think before they eat meat again.

The rocker and well-known vegetarian is featured in a new billboard for PETA that just went up in Chicago ahead of the Pretenders’ concert in the city on Friday, urging folks to reconsider consuming animal products.

"The animal you're eating wanted his life just as much as you want yours," the billboard reads. "Don't pretend any different!"

PETA’s future plans include running the ad in Hynde’s hometown of Akron, Ohio, as well as in cities on Pretenders' upcoming European tour.

Friday's show at the Chicago Theatre is the last U.S. date on the Pretenders' 2024 tour. The European leg kicks off Sept. 6 in Randers, Denmark. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

