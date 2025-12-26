In Christmas message to fans, Elton John teases not one but two new albums

Elton John and Brandi Carlile released their Grammy-nominated joint album, Who Believe In Angels?, in 2025, but 2026 may bring us some Elton John solo music — and maybe even more than expected.

In a holiday video message to members of his Rocket Club fan club, Elton said, "I'll be going to the studio next April to make a record. But I've already made one, which is fantastic. So I'm teasing you with that one."

It's not clear which projects Elton is referring to. In November, he told Variety, "I just can't wait to go into the studio now and write some new songs and go from there." He also mentioned he had "seven new lyrics" from Bernie Taupin to write music for.

Despite his retirement from touring, Elton revealed in his message that he has continued performing. "I've done 11 private shows this year," he said, adding that he's in "great voice and I enjoy playing with the band and on my own." He also made a plug for his headlining appearance at the Rock in Rio festival in September. "Who would've thought?" he asked.

