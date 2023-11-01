CMA Awards to pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett

The late Jimmy Buffett will be remembered at the 57th annual CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville, Wednesday, November 8, on ABC.

The show will pay tribute to the legendary artist with a performance featuring Buffett's good friends Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally.

Buffett and Jackson had a hit with the 2003 track “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere,” which spent eight weeks at #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, while Buffett and Chesney collaborated on the track “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season.”

Buffett and Zac Brown Band did a CMT Crossroads together in 2010 and went on to collaborate several times, most recently in 2022 with a version of Zac Brown Band's song "Same Boat."

Buffett passed away September 1 at the age of 76 after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

