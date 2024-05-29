Concert films by Queen, Tom Petty, Robert Plant & more screening on AXS TV

Queen At Wembley Dave Hogan/Getty Images (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

A run of iconic concert films will screen on AXS TV as part of the cable channel's summer programming.

Among those being shown are Queen's Live at Wembley, Tom Petty's Live from Gatorville and Robert Plant's Live from the Artists Den, which will air June 29, June 22 and June 1, respectively.

Live at Wembly was recorded during Queen's record-breaking 1986 performance at the famed London stadium. Live from Gatorville captured Petty's return to his hometown of Gainesville, Florida, alongside The Heartbreakers in 2006, while Live from the Artists Den was filmed during Plant's performance alongside his solo Band of Joy group during a 2011 episode of the long-running concert series.

The lineup also includes concert films by Metallica, Aerosmith, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Fleetwood Mac, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, Elvis Costello, Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner and Heart.

