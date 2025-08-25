Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Florida

In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sun Belt states where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But by the second year of the pandemic, it became clear that not everyone who was moving wanted to go far. A 2024 analysis of movement out of crowded cities from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that many people leaving city centers moved to far outer suburbs in the same metro area. In the Phoenix metro area, for example, growth rates are higher in more distant suburbs of Maricopa, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Eloy compared to Scottsdale and Mesa.

According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, released in September 2023, 53.5% of people who moved in 2022 did so within the same county and an additional 24.3% remained in state, meaning more than three-quarters of movers stuck close to home.

Many young people in particular are remaining in the state, town, or even house that they grew up in. Before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise and those patterns have continued. A late 2023 survey released by Lending Tree found that 57% of millennials and Gen Zers live in their hometowns.

Many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family, to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Florida using data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents who were born in the state according to the latest data, which is 2023 five-year estimates. The percentage of residents who were born in another state, a U.S. territory, and another country is also included.

Read on to find out where the most loyal Florida residents live.

#50. Hernando County

- Population: 201,512

- Born in Florida: 66,751 (33.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 111,768 (55.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 7,278 (3.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 15,715 (7.8% of population)

#49. Pinellas County

- Population: 960,565

- Born in Florida: 321,692 (33.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 499,324 (52.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 22,179 (2.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 117,370 (12.2% of population)

#48. Orange County

- Population: 1,440,471

- Born in Florida: 496,399 (34.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 473,918 (32.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 132,259 (9.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 337,895 (23.5% of population)

#47. St. Lucie County

- Population: 346,237

- Born in Florida: 119,379 (34.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 154,863 (44.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 10,611 (3.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 61,384 (17.7% of population)

#46. Pasco County

- Population: 588,758

- Born in Florida: 204,844 (34.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 294,728 (50.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 20,172 (3.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 69,014 (11.7% of population)

#45. Broward County

- Population: 1,946,127

- Born in Florida: 680,993 (35.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 491,597 (25.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 69,055 (3.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 704,482 (36.2% of population)

#44. Volusia County

- Population: 568,229

- Born in Florida: 200,584 (35.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 295,989 (52.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 23,326 (4.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 48,330 (8.5% of population)

#43. Walton County

- Population: 79,846

- Born in Florida: 28,217 (35.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 43,695 (54.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,479 (1.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 6,455 (8.1% of population)

#42. Lake County

- Population: 398,696

- Born in Florida: 140,977 (35.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 199,619 (50.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 16,246 (4.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 41,854 (10.5% of population)

#41. Santa Rosa County

- Population: 193,719

- Born in Florida: 71,132 (36.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 108,523 (56.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 4,866 (2.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 9,198 (4.7% of population)

#40. Seminole County

- Population: 474,912

- Born in Florida: 174,991 (36.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 202,481 (42.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 26,125 (5.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 71,315 (15.0% of population)

#39. Highlands County

- Population: 103,808

- Born in Florida: 39,169 (37.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 49,134 (47.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 4,314 (4.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 11,191 (10.8% of population)

#38. Marion County

- Population: 387,697

- Born in Florida: 149,693 (38.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 186,139 (48.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 17,316 (4.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 34,549 (8.9% of population)

#37. Hillsborough County

- Population: 1,489,634

- Born in Florida: 576,179 (38.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 552,549 (37.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 75,580 (5.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 285,326 (19.2% of population)

#36. Bay County

- Population: 181,368

- Born in Florida: 72,232 (39.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 88,904 (49.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 5,674 (3.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 14,558 (8.0% of population)

#35. Polk County

- Population: 760,961

- Born in Florida: 318,034 (41.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 293,489 (38.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 61,754 (8.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 87,684 (11.5% of population)

#34. Clay County

- Population: 223,436

- Born in Florida: 97,251 (43.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 104,181 (46.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 7,854 (3.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 14,150 (6.3% of population)

#33. Nassau County

- Population: 94,653

- Born in Florida: 41,261 (43.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 47,963 (50.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,708 (1.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 3,721 (3.9% of population)

#32. Escambia County

- Population: 323,275

- Born in Florida: 142,967 (44.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 155,453 (48.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 6,480 (2.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 18,375 (5.7% of population)

#31. Duval County

- Population: 1,007,189

- Born in Florida: 480,282 (47.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 378,028 (37.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 29,112 (2.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 119,767 (11.9% of population)

#30. DeSoto County

- Population: 34,719

- Born in Florida: 16,944 (48.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 12,805 (36.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 561 (1.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 4,409 (12.7% of population)

#29. Glades County

- Population: 12,324

- Born in Florida: 6,229 (50.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,436 (36.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 247 (2.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,412 (11.5% of population)

#28. Hendry County

- Population: 40,798

- Born in Florida: 20,677 (50.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,819 (19.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 776 (1.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 11,526 (28.3% of population)

#27. Okeechobee County

- Population: 40,249

- Born in Florida: 20,503 (50.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 13,902 (34.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 839 (2.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 5,005 (12.4% of population)

#26. Alachua County

- Population: 281,751

- Born in Florida: 144,852 (51.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 96,508 (34.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 8,253 (2.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 32,138 (11.4% of population)

#25. Franklin County

- Population: 12,418

- Born in Florida: 6,556 (52.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,081 (40.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 268 (2.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 513 (4.1% of population)

#24. Levy County

- Population: 44,276

- Born in Florida: 23,793 (53.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 17,501 (39.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 984 (2.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,998 (4.5% of population)

#23. Gulf County

- Population: 14,772

- Born in Florida: 8,123 (55.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,906 (40.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 216 (1.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 527 (3.6% of population)

#22. Washington County

- Population: 25,259

- Born in Florida: 14,334 (56.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,955 (39.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 213 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 757 (3.0% of population)

#21. Leon County

- Population: 295,335

- Born in Florida: 169,305 (57.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 99,081 (33.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 5,266 (1.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 21,683 (7.3% of population)

#20. Hardee County

- Population: 25,508

- Born in Florida: 14,660 (57.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,368 (28.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 739 (2.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,741 (10.7% of population)

#19. Wakulla County

- Population: 34,608

- Born in Florida: 19,903 (57.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 12,925 (37.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 636 (1.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,144 (3.3% of population)

#18. Holmes County

- Population: 19,626

- Born in Florida: 11,336 (57.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,653 (39.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 214 (1.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 423 (2.2% of population)

#17. Dixie County

- Population: 16,952

- Born in Florida: 10,007 (59.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,343 (37.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 87 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 515 (3.0% of population)

#16. Jefferson County

- Population: 14,713

- Born in Florida: 8,690 (59.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,334 (36.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 295 (2.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 394 (2.7% of population)

#15. Putnam County

- Population: 74,235

- Born in Florida: 44,069 (59.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 25,207 (34.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,455 (2.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 3,504 (4.7% of population)

#14. Jackson County

- Population: 47,652

- Born in Florida: 28,812 (60.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 17,228 (36.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 616 (1.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 996 (2.1% of population)

#13. Columbia County

- Population: 70,755

- Born in Florida: 42,851 (60.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 23,549 (33.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,535 (2.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,820 (4.0% of population)

#12. Suwannee County

- Population: 44,484

- Born in Florida: 27,153 (61.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 14,427 (32.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 401 (0.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,503 (5.6% of population)

#11. Gilchrist County

- Population: 18,494

- Born in Florida: 11,354 (61.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,118 (33.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 144 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 878 (4.7% of population)

#10. Hamilton County

- Population: 13,445

- Born in Florida: 8,360 (62.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,137 (30.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 286 (2.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 662 (4.9% of population)

#9. Madison County

- Population: 18,113

- Born in Florida: 11,752 (64.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,694 (31.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 82 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 585 (3.2% of population)

#8. Calhoun County

- Population: 13,593

- Born in Florida: 9,034 (66.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,870 (28.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 247 (1.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 442 (3.3% of population)

#7. Union County

- Population: 15,551

- Born in Florida: 10,396 (66.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,587 (29.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 249 (1.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 319 (2.1% of population)

#6. Taylor County

- Population: 21,422

- Born in Florida: 14,454 (67.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,856 (27.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 152 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 960 (4.5% of population)

#5. Bradford County

- Population: 27,888

- Born in Florida: 19,112 (68.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,391 (26.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 740 (2.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 645 (2.3% of population)

#4. Baker County

- Population: 28,186

- Born in Florida: 20,422 (72.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,037 (25.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 186 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 541 (1.9% of population)

#3. Gadsden County

- Population: 43,642

- Born in Florida: 31,677 (72.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,277 (21.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 547 (1.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,141 (4.9% of population)

#2. Lafayette County

- Population: 8,035

- Born in Florida: 5,970 (74.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,511 (18.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 119 (1.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 435 (5.4% of population)

#1. Liberty County

- Population: 7,650

- Born in Florida: 5,844 (76.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,384 (18.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 171 (2.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 251 (3.3% of population)