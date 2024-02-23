Country star Dierks Bentley pays tribute to Tom Petty with “American Girl” cover

Tom Petty’s music will be celebrated with an upcoming tribute album, and we’re getting our first taste of what to expect.

Country star Dierks Bentley has shared his take on Petty's classic "American Girl," the first track released from the upcoming album Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. The album will include some of today's top country and Americana artists covering Petty's tunes.

“Petty’s southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling,” Bently shares. “He might not have ever been considered as Country but you can’t go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song.”

Bentley calls “American Girl" "one of the greatest songs in a life’s work of great American songs.” He notes, “The spirit of this woman, the idea of such relentless hope – and disappointment – ignites such a spark. (Producer) Jon Randall and I were driven to make that feeling of American roots stand tall.”

You can listen to Bentley's cover of "American Girl" via digital outlets and on YouTube.

