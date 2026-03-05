Courtney Love clarifies Melissa Auf der Maur tour comment: 'Not a reunion baby'

Melissa Auf Der Maur & Courtney Love during The 1999 Gibson Guitar Awards at Hard Rock Cafe in Los Angeles, California, United States. (SGranitz/WireImage)

Courtney Love has clarified that Hole is not reuniting after teasing an upcoming tour with former bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur.

As previously reported, Love posted a video of Auf der Maur on Instagram captioned, "So do we tell the kids about the tour ... ?" The post is also soundtracked by the Hole song "Malibu."

Naturally, the post led to speculation that Hole was getting back together, which Love has now refuted.

"Not a reunion baby," Love writes in the comments of her original post. "Me and [Auf der Maur] touring new songs."

Love also replied to a post by Spin magazine reporting on her original comments, adding, "No hole reunion, [Auf der Maur] playing shows, new songs."

Hole last played live together in 2012. In 2019, Love posted and then deleted a photo of Hole rehearsing together. But in 2021, she told Vogue there would "absolutely not" be a Hole reunion, adding, "You guys have gotta get over it."

Meanwhile, Auf der Maur is going on a book tour in support of her upcoming memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry, due out March 17, while Love is the subject of a new documentary called Antiheroine, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

