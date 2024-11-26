Courtney Love reacts to Billy Corgan entering 'Violet' lyrics raffle + teases upcoming album

Courtney Love approves of Billy Corgan possibly winning her handwritten "Violet" lyrics.

As previously reported, the Hole frontwoman contributed the Live Through This single's lyrics — which have long been thought to be about Love's relationship with the Smashing Pumpkins frontman — to a charity raffle benefiting the wildlife sanctuary Ellis Park. Corgan then announced that he'd entered the raffle, quipping, "I think it's about a guy I know a little bit about."

Speaking now to the U.K.'s The Standard, Love shares, "I love Corgan; he's welcome to win!"

"I love that guy, even when we beefed in public, I never didn’t love him," Love adds. "I think it's wonderful that he's highlighting such an excellent cause."

Elsewhere in the interview, Love teases her upcoming solo album, which will be her first since 2004's America's Sweetheart. She says that it will feature R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe and her "favorite guitarist on earth," Will Sergeant of Echo & the Bunnymen, but one person who won't be on it is PJ Harvey.

"We have a relationship; I've endorsed her over the decades, but she chose not to respond to me," Love says. "So I wrote her about how f****** rude that was. Her manager tried to smooth things over, but it's not okay – she hasn't played rock music in 100 years!"

Love also shares that she'd like to work with Kendrick Lamar, and her thoughts on people "overanalyzing" Taylor Swift's lyrics.

"Who cares if [Swift] dates high-profile people?" Love says. "Like any woman writing about relationships – dating and breaking up – it happens all the time! All musicians write about broken hearts: Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan (though sideways), [David] Bowie... While I may not love Swift musically, her lyrics when she's angry resonate with me."

