Courtney Love teases tour with former Hole bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur

Courtney Love and Melissa auf der Maur at The Museum of Modern Art on March 28, 2011 in New York City. (Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic)

Courtney Love has something planned with former Hole bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur.

The "Celebrity Skin" rocker has shared a video of Auf der Maur on Instagram, adding in the caption, "So do we tell the kids about the tour ... ?" The clip is soundtracked by the Hole song "Malibu."

Sure enough, the post has fans speculating about a possible Hole reunion. The last time the band played live together was in 2012.

Since then, the prospect of a Hole reunion seemed to swing from "we're so back" and "it's all over." In 2019, Love posted and then deleted a photo of Hole rehearsing together, but then in 2021, she told Vogue there would "absolutely not" be a Hole reunion, adding, "You guys have gotta get over it."

Of course, it's possible that Love's post doesn't have anything to do with Hole — perhaps, she's referring to Auf der Maur's upcoming book tour in support of her memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry, due out March 17.

Love is also the subject of a new documentary called Antiheroine, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

