Cozy season index: Best cities for walkable fall living

Apartments.com reports on the best cities for walkable fall living, highlighting places like Philadelphia and Baltimore with high walkability and lower rents for cozy autumn strolls.

Fall is here, which means that your favorite cardigan has emerged from storage, your coffee order has hints of cinnamon, and long walks no longer sound like a bad idea.

Neighborhood walks among crunchy leaves and a cozy apartment waiting at the end of it are the makings of a perfect fall. So, the best cities for fall deserve a closer look, preferably on foot, with something warm in hand. That means looking beyond the postcard: Where can you find places to walk, enjoy the season, and pay rent that works for your budget?

From Philadelphia’s riverside paths to Spokane’s parks, these are the places to put on your apartment search list this fall.

The Cozy Season Index: The Best Cities for Walkable Fall Living

If you want to take cozy walks in the fall, walking in a city with limited sidewalks and blazing heat in the middle of November isn't going to cut it. That's why Apartments.com prioritized two factors:

Local Logic walkability scores of at least 70

October mean temperatures

Apartments.com's Cozy Season Index brings together 10 cities with appealing fall walking options based on the criteria above. Additionally, the Cozy Season Index provides an idea of what the average one-bedroom rent is for the best fall cities this season.

Table breaking down the Cozy Season Index among 10 cities. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apartments.com

Philadelphia, PA

Walkability: 100

100 Average 1BR rent: $1,775/month

$1,775/month October temperature mean: 58.2°F

Philadelphia makes a strong case for turning an everyday outing into a fall walk. The Center City section of the Schuylkill River Trail gives you a place to stretch a quick break into a longer riverside wander, with the city still very much part of the scenery. It is an appealing setup if you like your fresh air with a skyline attached.

With a walkability score of 100 and an average one-bedroom rent of $1,775, Philadelphia combines the list’s highest walkability score with a monthly rent below New Haven’s — the city with the highest rent on this list. Its October mean of 58.2°F also puts it on the milder side of this group. For renters, the useful next step is to compare individual apartments with the routes you would actually take: to a trail entrance, your errands, and wherever your favorite cafe takes you.

Baltimore, MD

Walkability: 100

100 Average 1BR rent: $1,538/month

$1,538/month October temperature mean: 57.4°F

Baltimore’s fall appeal comes with a good excuse to spend more time in the park. Patterson Park’s curving, tree-lined walking paths offer a setting for a leaf-spotting stroll without making an entire day of it.

Baltimore shares Philadelphia's walkability score of 100, while its average one-bedroom rent comes in at $1,538 per month, which is under the national average rent. An October mean of 57.4°F adds a mild backdrop that doesn't require heavy layers. If a regular park walk is part of your apartment wish list, start by checking the distance from a prospective rental to an actual entrance. Being near green space on a map is most useful when the route there fits your daily routine.

Minneapolis, MN

Walkability: 90

Average 1BR rent: $1,406/month

October temperature mean: 49.5°F

For anyone who prefers a colder climate, Minneapolis' October mean is 49.5°F, among the coolest in this group. Around Lake Harriet, walking paths follow the water, giving you a ready-made destination when you want to trade screen time for an outdoor loop. The lake is part of the city’s Chain of Lakes Regional Park.

A walkability score of 90 and an average one-bedroom rent of $1,406 make Minneapolis an appealing combination within this lineup. The draw is the possibility of building a lake walk into everyday life, rather than reserving it for a weekend outing.

Pittsburgh, PA

Walkability: 80

80 Average 1BR rent: $1,437/month

$1,437/month October mean: 53.4°F

Pittsburgh gives renters looking for a fall walk different options. Frick Park offers trails for an afternoon among the trees, while the Three Rivers Heritage Trail provides another way to explore the city beside the water. Choose the outing to match your energy level: a wooded ramble on one day, a riverfront stroll on another. Having both options helps keep the same old walk from feeling "same old."

The city pairs a walkability score of 80 with an average one-bedroom rent of $1,437. Its October mean of 53.4°F lands in the cooler half of this list. For renters who enjoy exploring on foot, it is worth trying a neighborhood walk during an apartment tour. Pittsburgh’s slopes can make a short trip feel longer, so a route that looks easy on a map may feel different with groceries in hand.

Syracuse, NY

Walkability: 80

80 Average 1BR rent: $1,282/month

$1,282/month October mean: 51.3°F

Syracuse offers a fall season that rewards slowing down. Thornden Park, in the University Neighborhood, combines wooded areas and open space with opportunities to walk and spend time outdoors. It is the sort of place that can turn “I should probably get some fresh air” into a plan you actually look forward to.

At $1,282 per month, Syracuse has the second-lowest average one-bedroom rent among these 10 cities. Its walkability score is 80, and its October mean is 51.3°F. Together, those figures make it worth a closer look for renters hoping to balance cooler fall weather with a lower rent than most of the fall cities here.

Rochester, NY

Walkability: 70

70 Average 1BR rent: $1,352/month

$1,352/month October mean: 52.2°F

Rochester’s Highland Park brings a different kind of fall walk to the list. The park is a carefully tended arboretum, so there is plenty to notice even when you arrive without a destination in mind. Take the slower path. This is a fairly convincing place to practice the art of having nowhere urgent to be.

The city’s average one-bedroom rent is $1,352, the third lowest in this group, alongside a walkability score of 70. An October mean of 52.2°F adds the cooler-weather element. If nearby green space is a priority, use Highland Park as one starting point for comparing apartment locations. Then check the everyday essentials around each listing, because a lovely weekend walk and a convenient weekday routine are both worth having.

New Haven, CT

Walkability: 70

70 Average 1BR rent: $2,062/month

$2,062/month October mean: 54.7°F

New Haven offers a wooded escape close to city life through East Rock Park. Its nature trails provide a place to spend time outdoors when you want your fall scenery to include more trees and fewer to-do lists. For a renter who likes having an outdoor destination to return to throughout the season, that can be a meaningful part of choosing a neighborhood.

With an average one-bedroom rent of $2,062, New Haven is the most expensive city in this collection. If New Haven catches your eye, compare the rent and location of individual apartments carefully. A place that fits your budget and puts a favorite walk within reach is the match that matters.

Portland, OR

Walkability: 90

90 Average 1BR rent: $1,530/month

$1,530/month October mean: 55.6°F

Portland’s version of cozy season leaves plenty of room for a long walk among trees. Hoyt Arboretum offers hiking trails through its living tree collection, giving residents a destination for a more immersive outdoor break. A few hours away from the usual routine makes this fall detour attractive, followed by the deeply satisfying return to your own couch.

Portland has a walkability score of 90 and an average one-bedroom rent of $1,530, with an October mean of 55.6°F. That puts it among this list’s higher-scoring walking options without placing it among the most expensive rents. Treat an arboretum visit and your daily errands as separate location checks when comparing apartments. A home can work well for one and less well for the other, so look for the balance that suits how you spend your week.

Spokane, WA

Walkability: 80

80 Average 1BR rent: $1,170/month

$1,170/month October mean: 47.9°F

Want a fall walk on the chillier side? Spokane is a good match for you. Its October mean of 47.9°F is the lowest in this collection. It also has the lowest average rent in this group. Manito Park gives you gardens and parkland to explore, while downtown’s Riverfront Park offers another outdoor destination. That leaves room for both a leisurely park outing and a walk woven into a day in the city.

Spokane's Cozy Season Index numbers make it an interesting option if you are comparing the affordability of different fall-friendly cities. Let the lower average start the search, then get specific about the location: which park you would visit, how you would reach it, and whether the surrounding streets serve your other daily needs.

Sacramento, CA

Walkability: 70

70 Average 1BR rent: $1,577/month

$1,577/month October mean: 64.5°F

Sacramento is one of the best fall cities for people who love the idea of autumn but would prefer to avoid the cold. With an October mean of 64.5°F, it is the warmest city in this collection. The season can still include tree-filled walks: Capitol Park has a collection of trees and shrubs from around the world in downtown Sacramento. It is a convenient setting for a slower stroll in the city.

An average one-bedroom rent of $1,577 and a walkability score of 70 round out Sacramento’s profile. This is the milder-weather option, with average October highs of 78.8°F, so the heavy sweater can stay home.

What makes a city walkable in the fall

The best walkable fall city for you is one where getting outside feels easy enough to become a habit. Find the right place, and taking the long way home can be part of the routine long after the seasonal coffee menu disappears.

Methodology

The Cozy Season Index is an editorial selection of 10 cities for walkable fall living, not a weighted ranking or an exhaustive national comparison. Apartments.com compared Local Logic walkability scores displayed on Apartments.com area guide pages with Apartments.com average monthly one-bedroom rents for October 2026. All cities in this selection have a Local Logic walkability score of 70 or higher.

Average October temperatures are the 1991–2020 monthly mean climate normals published by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information or the National Weather Service. These figures include daytime and nighttime temperatures.

FAQs

Which cities have lower rents and good fall walking options?

Among the 10 cities in this selection, Spokane, Washington ($1,170), Syracuse, New York ($1,282), and Rochester, New York ($1,352) have the lowest average monthly one-bedroom rents for October 2026.

Which cities with great fall foliage are the most walkable?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland, share the highest Local Logic walkability score at 100. Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Portland, Oregon, follow at 90. Conditions vary by neighborhood, so check the routes around an individual apartment.

Which city is best for a warmer fall?

Sacramento, California, is the warmest option with the best fall sights. It has a historical October mean temperature of 64.5°F at Sacramento Executive Airport. Its average October high is 78.8°F, so afternoons can feel much warmer than the monthly mean suggests.

This story was produced by Apartments.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.